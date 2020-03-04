Six samples in Noida test negative, Health Minister to hold meeting today

The samples of the six people who were in contact with the Delhi patient have been tested negative for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported. Stepping up the vigil, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today hold a meeting with senior officials from Delhi Government to overlook the preparation to tackle the infection. Yesterday, PM Modi had urged citizens not to panic and said that he had conducted "an extensive review regarding preparedness"

The total confirmed cases in India are six, while another six suspected cases are being monitored in Agra. The government has ordered that all international passengers to the country will now have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival. They will have to provide contact details, travel history and possible contact with other people there. India has also suspended all regular visas and e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan issued on or before March 3 and have not entered India yet.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc also confirmed that an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

In South Korea, which is the worst affected country after China, over 5,000 infections and 28 deaths have been reported. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday cancelled his planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in response to COVID-19. In China, a total of 80,270 people have been infected, with 49,856 people discharged and 2,981 dead, according to government figures.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)