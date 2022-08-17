Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Six of family found dead at home in Jammu
Big Story

Six of family found dead at home in Jammu

BY PTI17 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Six of family found dead at home in Jammu
X

Jammu: Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.

The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X