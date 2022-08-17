Six of family found dead at home in Jammu
Jammu: Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home here on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.
The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.
Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.
