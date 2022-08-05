Six members of a family killed in a road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir district
Yadgir (K'taka): Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said.
However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment.
According to police sources, the incident occurred due to a head-on collision between the car in which the family was travelling with a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
The deceased belong to Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district, officials said, adding that four of them had died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to hospital.
Senior police officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Vedamurthy visited the accident spot.
A case has been registered in Gurmitkal Police Station, officials said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for...5 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT
ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu in Chinese visa 'scam' case5 Aug 2022 9:33 AM GMT
MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during...5 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate5 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Gold marginally lower; silver falls Rs 4875 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT