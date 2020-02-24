Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live : Cop Killed, Vehicles Set On Fire over CAA clash

New Delhi: Violent clashes broke out in the Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad neighbourhoods of northeast Delhi this morning, for a second time in less than 24 hours, as protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law clashed and threw stones at each other.

In disturbing videos of the violence at least one vehicle - an auto rickshaw - has been set ablaze. In another video, a man dressed in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun.

Other videos of the clashes - which began in the Kabir Nagar area near the Maujpur Metro Station - show people from both groups breaking off stones and chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other. In at least one of these videos people can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

Today's violence comes after stone-throwing on Sunday afternoon near the Jaffrabad area, where over 1,000 women have gathered since Saturday night in a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA.

Delhi Police resorted to firing tear gas shells in an effort to control the situation. Once the violence escalated, paramilitary forces were called in to restore peace.

Responding to news of the violence Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it "very distressing news" and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah - under whose control Delhi Police rolls up - to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained"

Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes, tweeting an appeal to Delhi Police on behalf of "various activists".

"Various activists request @DelhiPolice to take ALL necessary action in North East Delhi to prevent communal violence. This is URGENT," Mr Yadav, who was formerly a member of Chief Minister Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted.

Sunday also witnessed violent clashes in UP's Aligarh, where police and anti-CAA protesters clashed. A portion of a shop was set on fire, at least two police vehicles were vandalised and police officers being injured.

Mobile internet in Aligarh was suspended at 6 pm on Sunday and has yet to be restored. Eight people were injured in the violence - five protesters and three police officers. One of the injured protesters had a gunshot wound; the police have denied opening fire.

The violence in Delhi and in UP come as United States President Donald Trump landed in Gujrat's Ahmedabad - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - for a two-day visit. Mr Trump is scheduled to land in Delhi - after a quick visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra - at around 7.30 pm.

Addressing a massive crowd at the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium - said to be the largest in the world - Mr Trump praised PM Modi and described India as a "country which is proud to be known as a nation where people from all faiths - Hindus, Muslims... worship side by side"

Sunday's violence broke out after local BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has a history of making communal and incendiary comments, held a pro-CAA rally in the area.

The Election Commission had temporarily banned Mr Mishra from campaigning during Delhi Assembly polls earlier this month, citing a Twitter post that seemed to suggest anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh were creating "mini-Pakistans.

Massive protests have swept the country against the citizenship law, which makes religion test for citizenship for the first time in India. While the government says it will grant citizenship to minorities from three Muslim-majority neighbouring countries, critics have called the law "anti-Muslim".

