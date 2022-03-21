Single-day rise of 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities in India

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 4,30,09,390, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106, the Union health ministry said on Monday.



The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,24,67,774, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.24 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 last year and 3 crore on June 23.

The 31 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,510 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,339 from Kerala, 40,037 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,147 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,194 deaths from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.