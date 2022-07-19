Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues

New Delhi: A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in New Delhi, gunned down three of his colleagues on Monday after they allegedly made offensive remarks about his wife.



"A PCR call was received at KNK Marg police station regarding a firing in the Haiderpur water treatment plant. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot at of which two had died on the spot and the third, who was critically wounded, was transferred to BSA Hospital which declared him brought dead," police officials said.

The incident occurred at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi. The accused, Prabin Rai (32), has surrendered. The personnel had been deployed at the water plant for its security as part of the Indian Reserve Battalion. During interrogation, the accused informed that the incident happened at around 3 pm at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Barrack.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Pranav Tayal said: "Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot, of which two had died on the spot. The third person was critically wounded and transferred to BSA Hospital but was declared brought dead."

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak added that Rai told the police during the initial investigation that his three colleagues caused him mental harassment by saying "untoward things" about his wife.

In a statement, police said the three deceased personnel were: Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (batch 2012, same as the accused), constables Indra Lal Chhetri and Dhanhang Subba (both of 2013 batch).