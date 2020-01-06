Sikh youth killed in Pak, India demands action

New Delhi: In the backdrop of an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara near Lahore, Pakistan media on Sunday reported the murder of a 25-year-old Sikh youth by an unidentified person in Peshawar city.

According to media reports, the deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh, who is the brother of the first Sikh anchor in Pakistan, Harmeet Singh. India while strongly condemning the killing said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the Ministry of External Affairs said. It said the government of Pakistan should act in defense of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.

"India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts. The Government of Pakistan should act in defense of their own minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries," the MEA statement said.