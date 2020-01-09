Shiv Sena supports woman who held 'Free Kashmir' poster, slams Fadnavis for targeting CM

Amid the controversy over the "Free Kashmir" placard seen at the anti-JNU violence protest at Mumbai's Gateway of India, the Shiv Sena party mouthpiece, Saamnaa, on Thursday supported the woman who held up the poster, saying she has clearly said her intention was only about lifting the communication restrictions in Kashmir.

Asserting that Mehek Prabhu, a Marathi woman from Mumbai, stood up for the pain of Kashmiris by holding the placard, the Sena mouthpiece said, "A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris. The opposition feels this is sedition. There can't be a dirtier example of irresponsibility."

"If the opposition and its supporters feel expressing yourself fearlessly is sedition, it is not good for them (opposition) and the country. The opposition has fallen flat on its face after Mehek Prabhu's clarification," the Marathi publication said.

Since the matter came into light on Tuesday, Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been questioning incumbent CM Uddhav Thackeray over the matter.

Hitting out at Fadnavis for targeting Uddhav, Sena, sarcastically said the placard "shocked the opposition leaders and awakened the nationalist sentiment in them."

"They attacked Chief Minister Thackeray and asked how this anti-national activity can happen right under his nose. The allegation was so frivolous that the opposition leaders made a mockery of themselves. "This is not good for the state…we are worried for the opposition," the piece read.

Reacting to the "Free Kashmir" placard, Fadnavis had asked what exactly was the protest for and if Chief Minister Thackeray will tolerate this "anti-India campaign" right under his nose.

"Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of "Free Kashmir"? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? 'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhavji are you going to tolerate this free Kashmir anti-India campaign right under your nose???" Fadnavis had btweeted, tagging Uddhav.

This started a spat between him and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil on Twitter. Responding to Fadnavis, Patil claimed the placard sought for ending all forms of discrimination in Kashmir. He also accused the former CM of trying to confuse people.

