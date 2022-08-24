Shinde faction, opposition legislators shout slogans against each other on Vidhan Bhavan steps in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and some opposition legislators shouted slogans against each other on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.



The NCP MLAs carried carrots in an bid to taunt the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

The Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, raising tension on the legislature building steps.

Some legislators from the two sides then intervened and diffused the tension.

Members from both the sides kept shouting slogans against each other for some more time and then went into the House to attend the day's proceedings.

The state legislature's monsoon session will conclude on Thursday.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.