Sheena is alive, look for her in Kashmir, claims Indrani Mukerjea in her letter to CBI

Mumbai: In a bizarre new twist, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has claimed that she is alive.

In a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month, she also asked the agency to look for Sheena in Kashmir. A woman government official told her that she had seen Sheena Bora while on vacation in Srinagar, Indrani, lodged in Byculla Women's Prison here since 2015, claimed in the letter.

When contacted, a CBI official refused to comment.

Indrani would be moving an application in this regard before the special CBI court here on December 28, the next date of hearing in her case, her lawyer Sana Khan said on Thursday.

According to sources, Indrani's latest claim holds no ground as the forensic reports had confirmed that the body, then exhumed by the police, was of Sheena Bora.

The special court is conducting trial of the high-profile murder case. Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. After the murder, Indrani allegedly told everyone that Sheena had moved to the US.

As per the CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron and her then husband Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage.

She and Sheena also had a financial dispute, the agency said.

Sheena's body was allegedly burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The murder came to light in 2015 when Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when questioned by police in another case.

Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which started in 2017. Peter Mukerjea is out on bail in the case.