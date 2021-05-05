Sharad Pawar to work for Opposition unity: NCP

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls wherein the local TMC romped home by defeating its close challenger BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said its chief Sharad Pawar will try to form a united front of opposition parties, especially of regional outfits.



Speaking to reporters here, NCP national spokesman and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik referred to the statement of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee who reportedly said that the unity of the Opposition is necessary.

"Sharad Pawar was also trying to unite all opposition parties before the Bengal elections. In the next few days, Pawar will work for the unity of opposition parties, especially of regional parties,'' Malik said.

Targeting the BJP, Malik said the saffron party should stop its politics of hate and allow the Mamata Banerjee government to function.

Malik also lashed out at Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for his comments against state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and demanded his apology.