Sharad Pawar tests Covid +ve

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.

Pawar, 81, also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.

"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor," tweeted the former Union minister, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.