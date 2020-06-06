Shah's 'virtual rally' for people of Bihar on Sunday
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Bihar through an online event on Sunday in what is being seen as launch of the party's campaign for the assembly polls, which are slated for October-November.
The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to make the event a success as the COVID-19 outbreak has ruled out any big political gathering.
Though this 'virtual rally' is part of the BJP's over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Shah is expected to dwell in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.
Bihar BJP leaders have said the party has made arrangements at most of the over 72,000 booths in the state for its workers and the masses to hear Shah's address.
