Shaheen Bagh: SC appoints interlocutor, says protest but don't block roads

New Delhi: Taking note of the inconvenience caused to commuters, the Supreme Court on Monday appointed an interlocutor to convince the Shaheen Bagh protesters to lift the road blockade and move it elsewhere. Several people, mostly women, have been protesting at the site for the past 60 days against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.



"We are not saying that people don't have the right to raise their concerns. The question is where to protest? Because if this continues on the roads today for this legislation, tomorrow it could be done for another legislation," Justice Kaul said. Though protesters occupy only one side of the 800-metre road, the other side is also blocked, with only ambulances and school buses allowed to pass.

The top court also wondered if anyone could be appointed to hold talks with the protesters. "Reason must prevail on this (protesters) side also," the court observed.

It asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters and persuade them to move to an alternative site where no public place is blocked. People have a fundamental right to protest but the thing which is troubling us is blocking of public roads, the bench said.

The top court also asked the government why no action was taken to remove protesters so far. "You don't need our certificate," it said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded saying "it is required as all kinds of allegations are made against authorities."

"If nothing works, we will leave it to the authorities to deal with the situation, " the Apex Court said.

In its last hearing, the top court had said protests must be held in "identified areas" and protesters cannot block public roads and cause inconvenience to others.

"You cannot block public roads. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest," said a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. "You cannot create inconvenience for the people," it said.

"There's a law enacted, and challenge to it is pending in the Court. It's fine that some people may want to protest. The protests have gone on for many days… There must be an area where you can protest. It cannot be held wherever one wants. It has to be in an identified area… Otherwise people will go and protest anywhere," said Justice Kaul, adding that protests cannot be held at the cost of the citizens' interests.