Shaheen Bagh protesters return after cops say 'no permission' for march to Shah's residence

New Delhi: The protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday afternoon tried to march towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence but were stopped by Delhi police officers meters away from the Shaheen Bagh barricades citing "No Permission" to march further. Later, protesters said that they will march after getting due permission from authorities, as police have sought some time.



The march was led by the Dadis of Shaheen bagh along with hundreds of women but returned after meeting the area DCP RP Meena and Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh who assured them that the march would only be allowed after due permission from the Home Ministry.

"We received the request for permission for March only on Saturday. The application has been sent to New Delhi DCP from where it has been forwarded to Delhi Police Headquarters. We requested the protesters to move back until the permission for March is granted and they obliged," said South East DCP RP Meena.

Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP South East was also seen convincing the three Dadis to halt their march and move back.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters from Shaheen Bagh had come with an application at 3 pm on Saturday seeking permission. The application stated that around 5,000 people will be going to Amit Shah's residence on foot, a Delhi Police source said.

"We wanted to go to the Home Ministers residence and convince him to take back CAA and NRC, the cops have stopped us and we have moved back, We will continue the protest," said Ritu Kaushik, one of the women protester.

Heavy police deployment was placed as a security measure along the barricades in an anticipated march to the Home Ministers residence.