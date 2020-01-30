Shaheen Bagh protest sponsored by AAP: BJP delegation to EC
New Delhi: A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday accused the AAP of "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh here, and urged the Election Commission to include expenses incurred on them in the expenditure of AAP candidates.
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said his party submitted "evidence", including records of statement by AAP leaders, that showed that the Delhi's ruling party was behind these protests.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lelhi was also part of the delegation.
The delegation urged the EC to take cognizance of the matter. Yadav said the EC assured them of looking into the matter.
