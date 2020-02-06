Shaheen Bagh Now Suicide Bombers' Breeding Ground: Minister Giriraj Singh
New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers plotting against the country from the capital city, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said today, adding to the hate speeches that have vitiated the Delhi election campaign.
"This Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore. Suicide bombers are being raised here. A conspiracy is being planned against the country in the country's capital," Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi on Shaheen Bagh, the heart of protests against the citizenship law CAA.
Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, is notorious for his incendiary speeches, for which he has mostly gone unpunished.
A multitude of BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have targeted the Shaheen Bagh protest in a deeply polarizing campaign for the Saturday Delhi election.
Since December 18, hundreds of men, women and children have sat on protest on the road at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi, against the religion-based Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which enables non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens if they escaped religious persecution and entered India before 2015.
The government has been accused by critics of subverting the constitutional principle of secularism and discriminating against Muslims by bringing in the CAA.
Protests have swept through the country against the law.
The BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of providing active support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.
(inputs from NDTV)
