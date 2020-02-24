Shaheen Bagh: Mediators file final report in SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the petition seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh to Wednesday (February 26) after receiving the affidavits of interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran, which was filed before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph a day after former Chief Information Commissioner and the third mediator Wajahat Habibullah filed his affidavit in the top court.
Submitting the report in a sealed cover, advocate Ramachandran expressed her gratitude to the bench for having gotten the "opportunity" to mediate with the anti-CAA/NRC protesters and said it "was a learning experience".
The top court said it would need two days to peruse through the reports and deferred the hearing to Wednesday. However, the bench denied the petitioners a copy of the report, clarifying that the role of interlocutors was not to gather material for the petitioner and that their report was for the court's records only.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
US Prez announces $3 bn defence deal with India24 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT
Cop, 3 others dead as CAA protest intensifies24 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Amit Shah calls urgent meeting, MoS Reddy says MHA...24 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh: Mediators file final report in SC24 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
More than 95 protesters, police injured in Hauz Rani clash24 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT