Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test Covid +ve

New delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, as per media reports. Katrina Kaif is also reported to have tested positive for Covid-19, again. The actor had in April 2021 announced that she tested positive.



Katrina reportedly skipped the IIFA 2022 ceremony on Saturday, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was awarded the Best Actor Male for Sardar Udham. Katrina and Vicky were spotted together at filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday party on May 25. Shah Rukh with wife Gauri Khan also attended the star-studded gathering at Mumbai's Yash Raj Films studio.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about it. "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!"

According to media reports, Katrina has completed her quarantine period. When Vicky was asked about Katrina not being with him in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, he said: "Even I am missing us together as well".

Meanwhile, on Saturday Shah Rukh revealed the first poster of his upcoming film Jawan, and said 'inevitable issues' led to its delay. He had announced the film with a teaser on Friday.

The news of Shah Rukh and Katrina testing positive for the virus, comes a day after actor Kartik Aaryan confirmed he had Covid.