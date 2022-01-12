Shah, Adityanath in BJP meeting over UP polls

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a key BJP meeting here on Tuesday as party leaders discussed the ongoing campaign for the state Assembly polls ahead of the announcement of its candidates for the initial phases in a few days.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also attended the meeting besides several other leaders, with its national president J P Nadda, who has contracted the Coronavirus, attending it virtually.

With the filing of nomination for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls set to begin from January 14, the party's CEC may meet soon to finalise the names of candidates, sources said.