Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Raigad (Maharashtra): Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on Saturday afternoon and as per reports she is critically injured.

As per preliminary information, her car, in which her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, dashed against a truck on the highway towards Pune at around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar, who was also present is safe, but another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously injured in the accident.

The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly and later rushed to the MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. She was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai later in the evening.

The 69-year old actress is undergoing treatment and tests to ascertain the extent of her injuries, official sources said. Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site in which her car has been badly smashed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, wished for the actor's quick recovery and termed the news as "distressing". "The news of @AzmiShabana Ji's injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," PM Modi tweeted.