Seven, including 3 kids, die after gas leak

Lucknow: At least seven people, including three children, were killed on Thursday after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas leaking from a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, officials said.

Preliminary probe suggested the gas leaked from the pipeline in the chemical factory in Biswan and those sleeping inside the carpet factory adjacent to it died after the leak. "Locals informed the police about some gas leak. Initially, it was quite tough to enter the premises of carpet factory due to the pungent smell. We have recovered seven bodies, including those of three children," Sitapur's Superintendent of Police LR Kumar said.

Circle officer, Biswan Samar Bahadur said: "It is suspected that the gas leak occurred from a chemical factory. We have cleared the area."

Munnawwar, a relative of one of the victims, alleged that some gas leak occurred in a neighbouring chemical factory.

