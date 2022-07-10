'Setting up of delimitation comm by MHA eyewash'
New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday dubbed the setting up of a delimitation commission for Delhi by the Union Home ministry as an "eyewash" and alleged that it is yet another "tactic" of the BJP-led Centre to further delay the municipal polls in the national Capital.
The party also contended that the Home ministry cannot set up a delimitation commission before it determines the total number of municipal wards in accordance with the provisions of the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and termed the move "illegal".
"We are happy that the Centre has constituted a committee for delimitation of MCD wards. But no order has been issued on how many wards will there be in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. "Then how will this committee work?" he asked.
