Set up portal to assist students in admissions to foreign colleges: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday suggested that the Centre assist the medical students who had returned to the country from Ukraine in view of the war with Russia by creating a web portal giving details of the foreign universities, where they could complete their courses as per the government's academic mobility programme. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that there should be a transparent system and the web portal should specify complete details of the fees and the number of seats available in the alternative foreign universities from where they could complete their courses.



At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that he is not taking an adversarial stand and sought time to get instruction from the government on the suggestions of the bench. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 23.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by students, who are undergraduate medical students of first to fourth-year batches in their respective foreign medical colleges/universities, who are primarily seeking transfer to medical colleges in India in their respective semesters.