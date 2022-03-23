Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the decision to regularise the services of 35,000 Group C and D contractual government employees.



Terming this as a historic decision, Mann said that he had already held meetings with all officers in the government, and urged the chief secretary to stop the practice of contractual employment.

"The schools have no teachers, but eligible teachers are climbing atop water tanks to protest against the government for not regularising their services. These teachers are to be adjusted against vacant posts," said Mann.

The CM said that he has asked the CS to make a Bill for regularisation of services before the next Vidhan Sabha.

"We want to implement it at the earliest by getting the bill passed through the Vidhan Sabha. I don't want these teachers protesting on the roads," he said.

Bhagwant Mann said his party had promised before the Punjab Assembly polls that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power in the state.

The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.

Mann had then said 10,000 jobs will be given in the Punjab Police Department and the rest will be offered in other departments, boards and corporations.

Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

He made the announcement on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

Announcing the holiday on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, Mann said earlier it was declared only in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to facilitate people from nearby areas to pay tributes at the martyr's memorial in Khatkar Kalan.