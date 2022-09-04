Serena leaves fans in tears after her loss to Ajla

New Delhi: Serena Williams turned her farewell appearance at the US Open into one big emotional ride in New York on Friday night. At the end of a marathon match lasting over three hours, where Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia won in three sets, everyone was wiping tears.



At a few days short of 41, when she really doesn't need to be on the tennis court for making a living, it was Serena's love affair with tennis which saw her push her body to the limits. She has been the Romantic Relic for so long, her farewell was going to be a night to remember.

What a fight Serena, the Black Beauty, the champion of Black Lives Matter, turned in on a night when fans cried themselves hoarse. Serena belongs to everyone. At the packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, when over 24,000 fans were watching a fascinating contest between the Queen and the Aussie tyro, the tennis was captivating.

Power, punch and pace, Ajla was giving it all she had. Yet, if she thought she was going to shunt the grand lady out, Ajla was in for a surprise. Serena used her tons of experience, massive support from fans and produced a rich tapestry of tennis before going down with her guns blazing.

Had it not been for the legs which were slightly more slower and tired, she could have pulled off another win. To be sure, the entire US Open has revolved this time around Serena, the owner of 23 Grand Slam titles. People thought she would flake out in the first round.

No, Serena kept it alive. If she was flickering in the first two rounds, the last match, the third round was like the candle flame. It burnt for a full three hours, before smoking out. Her signature play was there on view with return of serve, stepping inside the baseline catching the eye. So did the returns of serve and adrenaline-felted volleys.

That Serena lost in three hours with the score reading 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 in Alja's favour was no disgrace. None expected Serena to come this far at the US Open after she bombed at the Box Office at Wimbledon, losing in Round 1. There was more agony in store in the warm-up tournaments before the US Open for Serena.

The greatest, as truly she is in the world of women's tennis, treated the audience in New York and billions all over the world watching on television to magical stuff in three matches. She leaves behind billions of gigabytes of memories from her over two decades-long career which was glittering. That she won only 23 Grand Slam titles and not 24, was sheer bad luck.

The final wave, the last hurrah, it was tough for Serena. If her eyes gazed at the fans one moment, she was then staring at the court the next moment. The Black Beauty, sporting her patent black attire, studded with diamonds in her hair, gave it all she could. Yes, she did make life miserable in the long last game for Ajla where leads kept changing hands.

Once the match ended, it was like as if the floodlights had been switched off and darkness descended. Serena's speech was soul-stirring. It tugged at your hearts, made you cry, made you realise what this girl-turned-super mom has achieved. Against all odds!

"Thank you daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks mum. I want to thank everyone who's here, who has been on my side for so many years, literally decades. I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," said Serena.

The fans were crying, even as cell phone cameras and professionals kept clicking her snaps. It could have gone on and on. There had to be an end. Wait, don't be surprised if Serena decides to make a comeback, as many women before her have done it.

Retirement is hard. She is past prime in terms of age and fitness, but she can still produce winners. Her inability to win the 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court hurts. But then, you cannot forget she also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as well with sister Venus.

For someone who began her career in the public courts in Compton, USA and then rose like a phoenix, Serena faced a lot of hardships and racial slurs. Her transition from raw talent, mentored by dad Richard Williams to being fine-tuned by the best professional coaches was a long process.

That Serena could make a comeback after delivering daughter Olympia was in itself a big effort. She leaves behind a legacy which cannot be matched. At a time when most Americans have voted her as the Best Black Athlete, Serena will take time to get through the gamut of emotions.

To switch off from tennis, will not be easy. She spent her lifetime on the courts more than in the comforts of her drawing room and all the glitzy hotels she stayed in. Thanks, Sweet Serenade!