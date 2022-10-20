Sept: Domestic air passenger traffic rises to 1.04 cr

Mumbai: Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September, marginally higher than the traffic registered in August amid rising travel demand. Data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday showed that domestic air passenger volume grew 46.54 per cent to 1.034 crore (103.55 lakh) in September compared to the year-ago period. Indian carriers had ferried 70.66 lakh passengers on domestic routes in September last year.

As per the data, Akasa Air flew 0.93 lakh passengers in September and had a market share of 0.9 per cent. In terms of domestic market share, leading carrier IndiGo cornered 57.7 per cent, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers in September. It was followed by Vistara, which had a market share of 9.6 per cent and had carried 9.96 lakh passengers.