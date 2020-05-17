Top
Senior Cop At Rashtrapati Bhavan Tests Positive, Many Staff Quarantined

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a Delhi hospital. Several police personnel and staff of the presidential residence have been quarantined.

Agencies

