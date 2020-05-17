Senior Cop At Rashtrapati Bhavan Tests Positive, Many Staff Quarantined
An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a Delhi hospital. Several police personnel and staff of the presidential residence have been quarantined.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
