Sengar to remain in jail for life
New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him for life. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him and it has to be paid within a month, making it clear that in case of non-payment, Uttar Pradesh government will have to pay from the state coffer as provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
