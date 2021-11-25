Sena-led MVA alliance to stay in power in Maha for 25 years: Raut

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday pooh-poohed the Maharashtra BJP's claim that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will soon collapse and asserted the three-party ruling alliance in the state will remain in power for 25 years.



Talking to reporters after a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP over the recent riots in Amravati and the ongoing strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees.

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. The Congress is the third partner in the coalition.

Taking a dig at state BJP president Chandrakant Patil for his reported comments that the MVA dispensation will soon collapse, Raut said he should wake up from slumber as the government will complete its second anniversary on November 28.

The Sena MP said the MVA government will last for 25 years and its power centre is where he is standing, a reference to Pawar's residence.

"He (Patil) must be getting shocks after the early morning oath-taking ceremony.

Chandrakant Patil has said this (predicting collapse of MVA) for nearly 28 times. The government will last for 25 years and I am standing near the power centre," Raut said.

In a dramatic turn of events on November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM with NCP legislator Ajit Pawar as his deputy in the wee hours, but their government lasted just for around 80 hours.

The NCP president is considered the chief architect of the three-party alliance which assumed office on November 28, 2019.

Without naming the BJP, a former ally of the Sena, Raut hit out at the opposition party over the ongoing strike by MSRTC employees and the recent violence in Amravati in eastern Maharashtra.

Everyone knows who is inciting the situation in Maharashtra and why it is being done, who is adding oil to the fire on the MSRTC issue, we have the information about this, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Attempts are being made to set fire in Maharashtra, from Amravati (a reference to the recent riots in the city) to MSRTC workers strike, Raut alleged.