Selective leaks from Guv's office creating chaos: UPA team

Ranchi: A delegation of ruling UPA leaders in Jharkhand told Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday that it was shocked over the "selective leaks made" from Raj Bhavan on Election Commission's recommendation, as speculation continued to be rife over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's disqualification as MLA.



The delegation, in a representation to Bais, said such leaks created chaos and confusion. It also asked the Governor to clear the air over the ECI recommendation in the matter.

Amid the uncertainty, the Jharkhand Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Soren, approved the proposal for one-day special Assembly session on September 5.

Earlier in the week, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand left for Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to thwart possible poaching attempts by the BJP amid the deepening political crisis in the state over Soren's fate as an MLA.

Four of them, however, returned on Wednesday night to take part in a Cabinet meeting.

The delegation, during its visit to Raj Bhavan, also said that speculations on Soren's fate "encouraged political brinkmanship to destabilize the democratically elected government".

It asserted that disqualification of the CM as MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Parliamentarian Geeta Kora, after coming out of the meeting, said: "The Governor has confirmed that he has received the ECI letter. He has given assurance that the mandate will be declared soon, following consultation with experts."

UPA said sensationalized news in local and national print and electronic media was creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty and encouraging rumours.

"We are surprised to note that since Thursday 25th August, 2022 it is being widely reported in the local and national print and electronic media citing sources from Your Excellency's office that an Opinion under Article 192 of the Constitution of India has been received from the Election Commission of India to disqualify Sri Hemant Soren Ji, MLA from Barhet Constituency and presently the honourable Chief Minister of the State..." the UPA representation said.

It also said that "selective leaks" from Raj Bhavan are "unfortunate" and "creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration..."

The representation said though the EC recommendation is yet to be disclosed by Raj Bhavan, the "BJP, which is the largest opposition party in the state, has made public the opinion and is demanding the resignation of the chief minister, mid-term polls etc".

The UPA "with a heavy heart" requests the Governor to clear the air over the matter and put to all confusion as well as efforts to destabilise the democratically elected government by illicit means, it said. Prompt action will serve the cause of democracy and further delay will be against the constitutional duties and values which the Governor's august office is expected to uphold, the representation added. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel had recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan, however, did not make any official announcement.