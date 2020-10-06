Security of Hathras victim's family tightened: UP govt

Lucknow: The security of the family of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras has been tightened and her brother has been provided with two gunners, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said on Monday.



However, upper caste men defending the four arrested accused were caught on camera shouting threats, demonstrating complete fearlessness and impunity, in the presence of scores of policemen.

The Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad's visit to the village, the UP police filed a case against him and 400 others, accusing them of violating a ban on large gatherings in the area. But no action has been taken against some 500 men who gathered in support of the gang-rape accused; with some among them openly warning Azad in videos that are viral online.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi maintained: "Security has been tightened around the victim's house in Hathras and her family members have also been provided security."

In the village, 12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for "24-hour security" of the family, Hathras police said, adding that two security men have been deployed for the brother.

Elaborate security has been ensured to prevent any tension in the area, they said. Besides constables, three SHOs, a deputy SP-rank officer have been deployed, they added.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU's) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old Hathras victim was admitted for two weeks, has said the FSL report — which UP Police has relied on to say she was not raped — "holds no value".