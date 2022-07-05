Security guard shoots himself dead at Indian Embassy
Kathmandu: A 32-year-old Indian national working as a security guard at India's Embassy here in Nepal shot himself dead inside the premises in an apparent suicide bid, sources at the mission said on Monday.
The Indian Embassy sources here confirmed the incident without giving any details.
According to embassy sources, the deceased - identified as Deepak Singh - allegedly shot himself with his rifle at around 9 am within the embassy premises.
The body has been sent to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for post-mortem, according to the police. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.
The security guard hailed from Uttarakhand.
"He was on duty when the incident took place," The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted an embassy official as saying.
A team of Nepal Police visited the Indian Embassy after it informed the Nepali law enforcement agency about the incident, the report said.
Sources said the Indian Embassy is conducting an internal investigation into the incident as it took
place on its premises, My Republica newspaper reported.
In January 2005, two security guards were killed and another injured in an "accidental firing" on the Indian Embassy premises.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club...4 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Govt installs CCTV cameras at critical waterlogging points4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 124 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
HC grants 4 weeks to Centre, govt to reply on rainwater harvesting...4 July 2022 7:55 PM GMT