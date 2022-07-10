Secularism safe in India, says V-P

Bengaluru: Asserting that India is the most tolerant country in the world, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said secularism is safe in this country, not because of any government or party, but because it is in the blood and veins of every individual living here.



He also stressed that the basic primary education must be in mother tongue.

"Ours is a great country, fortunately India is again on the move, the world is now recognising and respecting India once again, nobody can ignore us. Though some people might write here and there small things, don't worry about it. Some people are not able to digest India's progress, they are suffering from indigestion, we can't help it," Naidu said.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Mount Carmel Institutions here, he accused the western media of carrying lots of negative stories about India, forgetting the great achievements being made by the country and its people in various fields.

Acknowledging that there are certain challenges before the nation like social inequality, poverty, gender disparity, which need to be addressed, the Vice-President said, India doesn't believe in colonial rule or doesn't want to impose itself on other countries, and has never attacked any country in its long history.

"....India is the most tolerant country in the world, one can take it for granted. People discuss secularism, secularism is safe, not because of this government or that government, this party or that party, secularism is in the blood and veins of every individual, this has to be understood by one and all."

In India anybody can reach the top posts of the nation, he said.

"Show me any other country where such equal opportunities are given for all sections. What are they, some people, are trying to teach us? See what is happening internally in those countries, the so called advanced rich nations, I don't want to name any."

There should be no place for violence, Naidu said adding that peace is the prerequisite for progress.