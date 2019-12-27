Internet snapped in 21 UP districts, drones to keep vigil during Friday prayers

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday prayers even as internet services continued to remain suspended in 21 districts in the wake of widespread protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police staged a flag march in sensitive areas in order to avoid a repeat of last Friday's violence in Gorakhpur and also held a meeting with peace committees in all circle and police station areas.

Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used to ensure security on Friday, District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan said. As the death toll during protests climbed to 19 in UP, the state police said it had arrested 1,113 people in 327 cases registered so far and placed another 5,558 people under preventive detention. This is the biggest police crackdown in Uttar Pradesh since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots when 1,480 people were arrested in 567 cases. The riots had claimed 63 lives and displaced an estimated 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, fresh protests are scheduled to take place in various other cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and image from DNA India)