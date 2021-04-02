Second phase polls: 80.43% turnout in West Bengal, 73.03% in Assam

New Delhi: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.43 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of Assembly polls in the two states till 5 pm.



The second phase of polls in the two states were held peacefully across 21,212 polling stations spread over 69 Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission said.

"The voter turnout reported by 5 pm from the 39 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in Assam is 73.03 per cent. The poll percentage reported from the 30 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in West Bengal is 80.43 per cent as of 5 pm," the Commission said in a statement.

It said the "non-functioning rate" of electronic voting machines during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls.

During this phase, a total of 10,620 ballot units, and an equal number of control units and VVPATs were used in West Bengal.

As many as 171 candidates from different political parties were in the fray during the second phase of polls that covered parts of nine Assembly constituencies each in West Bengal's East Midnapore and West Midnapore, eight in Bankura and four in South 24-Parganas.

At 82.92 per cent, Bankura reported the highest voting percentage followed by 81.23 in East Midnapore, 79.65 in South 24-Parganas and 78.02 per cent in West Midnapore.

Nandigram, where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is pitted against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, witnessed a high percentage of 80.79 per cent.

State Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said 29,679 voters in the second phase have cast their votes through postal ballots that include 24,437 voters above 80 years of age and 5,242 disabled electorates.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee who is contesting from Nandigram alleged irregularities with the polling process at Boyal and said she would seek legal recourse on the issue. Banerjee said her party's polling agent was prevented from entering the booth and alleged that 80 per cent of votes have been rigged by the BJP. She said the outsiders were trying to create trouble and the Central forces were protecting them under instructions from the Union Home ministry.

After her complaint, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked two poll Observers to submit a report by April 2 in this regard.

The Commission had received a handwritten complaint from Banerjee on Thursday afternoon. Sources said it was forwarded to Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube. The Commission had asked the Observers to submit a report by 6 pm on April 2.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari claimed that about 90 per cent of the votes in the constituency had been cast in favour of the saffron party.