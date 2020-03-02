SC to hear on Mar 5 plea against detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta filed the response on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Pilot's plea before a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee.
Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to an earlier apex court verdict and said that in a matter of detention, the petitioner should first approach the high court.
The bench, while posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, said that the petitioner can file a rejoinder, if any, on the response filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Pilot has approached the top court challenging her brother's detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, saying the order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in...2 March 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 8:16 AM GMT