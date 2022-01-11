SC to hear batch of petitions on Jan 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on January 25 the arguments on a batch of petitions which have raised issue concerning interpretation of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The top court, which was scheduled to hear the pleas on Tuesday, deferred the hearing after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, who are representing some of the petitioners, mentioned the matter and requested the Bench to defer it for some time citing problems faced due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sibal told a Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar that they are ready but: "This is a matter in which juniors will have to come to the office. With the rising numbers, we don't want to be exposed. But, what can I say to your lordships, that's the only problem."

While endorsing Sibal's request, Rohatgi said as there are several petitions in this matter and files will have to be arranged but his juniors are not able to come to the office due to Covid problems. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that there are over 200 petitions in the matter and there is stay in several serious cases.