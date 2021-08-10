SC seeks ATR from Centre on recommendations of NTF on O2

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit within two weeks the Action Taken Report (ATR) on implementing the suggestions of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on the allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The top court said since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that its recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in the present and foreseeable future.

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks and listed it along with the suo motu matter on Covid preparedness.

The top court noted that the final NTF report has been submitted and an interim report of the sub-committee on evaluation of oxygen requirement of national Capital has been filed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against the Delhi High Court order initiating contempt proceedings against the Central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national Capital.

At the outset, advocate Rajat Nair, appearing on behalf of the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said a letter has been circulated last evening and they need some time to file ATR on the recommendations of the NTF.

The Bench told Nair that it wants to know how the government is implementing NTF's recommendations.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, said the sub-committee on evaluation of oxygen allocation to Delhi has submitted its interim report and the court should not waste its time looking into it.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said it agreed with Gupta's submission but just wanted to point out that they have objected to the findings of the interim report given by the sub-committee.

Mehra requested the court to take up this matter along with its suo motu case on Covid preparedness as all states are party to that.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti, appearing for the Centre, said that the final report of NTF and interim report of the sub-committee has been placed on record, on June 22.

The Bench then directed that all the reports be taken on record and the Centre should submit the Action Taken Report on the recommendations of the NTF.