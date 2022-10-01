SC rejects plea seeking display of Preamble at public places, govt offices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to display the Preamble to the Constitution in local languages at public places and in government offices to enhance the spirit of fraternity, saying it is for the government to do.



The apex court said there is something which has to be left to the government on how to go about it.

"Some people are really enterprising. Get elected and do this. This is not the place for it," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka told the advocate representing the Maharashtra-based petitioner.

"If we get into it....where preamble will be displayed, where Constitution will be displayed. It is not our job," the bench observed.

It told the lawyer appearing for petitioner, Z A N Ahmad Peerzade, that either the petition be withdrawn or the court will dismiss it. The counsel said he would withdraw the petition.

The plea, filed through advocate M R Shamshad, had sought direction to the authorities to display the contents of the Preamble at public places and government offices in languages understood by the local citizens to enhance the spirit of fraternity and ideas of liberty, equality and secularism.

"Why not display the Constitution all over the country?" the court asked wryly, adding "This is for the government to do."

The plea said in the recent times, there has been a rise in violence that has spread to various parts of the country.

It claimed the level of intolerance amongst the masses has increased manifold and the "youth of the country appear to be unaware of the commitment on which our constitutional foundation has been laid down."

It said the petitioner had approached the authorities in the states and Union Territories with a representation earlier but no steps were taken.

"The petitioner has been a witness to the rise of communal violence cases, hate crimes and hate speeches in various parts of our country. It is increasing within the territorial boundaries of India and the petitioner is deeply concerned with the erosion of the social fabric that has held this diverse nation together," the plea said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday also dismissed a plea that alleged that the design of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building violates the State Emblem of India (Prohibition Against Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The apex court also did not agree with the submission that the lions there appear to be more aggressive, saying the impression depends on the mind of the person. The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari which observed that it cannot be said that the national emblem installed there is violative of the 2005 Act. The petition, filed by advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra, had submitted that the lions portrayed in the national emblem appeared to be "ferocious and aggressive" with their "mouth open and canine visible".

It had claimed that the change in the design of the State emblem is manifestly arbitrary.