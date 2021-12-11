SC permits panel to decide on easing curbs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday took note of a slight improvement in air pollution level in Delhi-NCR and permitted the commission on air quality management to take a decision on various representations seeking easing of curbs, like ban on construction activities, within a week.



A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to comply with its earlier order by which it had asked the National Capital Region states to pay minimum wages to construction workers from the cess, collected by them from real estate firms, as their work was hit due to the ban.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments will have to file compliance affidavits on the issue related to payment of money to construction workers, it said.

"We direct the Commission (the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas) to examine requests of various industries & organisations about relaxation of conditions imposed by virtue of our orders or otherwise as per their circulars. We expect the commission will look into this in a week's time," the bench said.

The bench decided to dispose off several intervention pleas including those filed by builders' body, sugar, rice and paper mills against certain curbs imposed by the commission and others including the top court and asked the panel to resolve these issues.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the commission, said that several long term measures are in contemplation to deal with the issue of air pollution.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the apex court had allowed construction activities in seven hospitals and urged the bench to permit construction activities in other hospitals as well.

We cannot get into all the individual cases... I am sorry to say that if all states and the Centre took steps regarding controlling pollution then we would not have entertained this, the CJI said and asked the Delhi government to approach the commission.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that a total of 1,534 places including factories and construction sites in Delhi-NCR states have been inspected by 40 flying squads, and 228 sites have been issued closure notices while 111 of them stand closed, to ensure curb in the air pollution level.