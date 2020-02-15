SC notice to J&K on plea challenging Omar's detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 Pilot's plea challenging Abdullah's detention.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court. Pilot had on Monday approached the top court challenging her brother's detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order". At the outset, the bench asked Sibal as to "what are the grounds of detention".

Sibal referred to the dossier handed over to Abdullah by Superintendent of Police and said the grounds of detention are already mentioned there.

"Has any petition been filed in the Jammu and Kashmir high court by anybody on your behalf? Verify whether anything is pending there," the bench told Sibal.