SC notice on students' plea challenging Med Council decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, issued a notice in a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court which had upheld that discharge orders passed by the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India), cancelling the admission of students, alleging backdoor entry in medical college. While issuing notice, a Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai noted that institutions flout the legal framework pertaining to admissions with impunity and then use the students as a shield to approach the courts.

"Colleges keep admitting students, they don't follow order of the MCI asking them to be discharged, they go to court and say the matter is pending 4-5 years, our hands are tied. We see almost half a dozen cases like this…We realise that we have to also take into account that 4.5 years have passed. That's the problem."