SC miffed over 78 adjournments by Dehradun court, orders completion of trial in 6 months

New Delhi: Miffed over 78 adjournments granted by a lower court in Dehradun, the Supreme Court has directed it to complete the trial within six months in a 2014 case of cheating and forgery against three persons.



Noting that the trial court has not moved an inch despite having taken cognisance of case almost seven years back, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar directed the Investigating Officer to ensure that the witnesses are made available on the scheduled dates for being examined by the trial court.

"We direct the trial court to ensure that the trial is concluded not later than six months from the date of receipt of the copy of this order.

"We are required to issue this direction as we have noticed that the trial court, despite having taken cognizance almost seven years back, has not moved in the matter even an inch thereafter, including to frame charges, as may be necessary, despite 78 adjournments in the case," the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, said.

The bench also enlarged the accused — Manish Verma, Sanjeev Verma and Neetu Verma — on bail on terms and conditions which were imposed by the trial court and directed them to extend full cooperation in the case for early disposal of the matter.

"In case, the trial court is of the opinion that the private respondents are not cooperating in the progress of the trial or are taking unnecessary adjournments, it must record that opinion in the roznamcha (diary) and if that is a persistent approach of the private respondents, it will be open to the trial court to consider cancellation of bail in accordance with law," the bench said.

Needless to observe that the order of cancellation of bail of the private respondents will not come in their way and the trial must proceed on its own merits and in accordance with law, it said.

The apex court's order, dated September 15, came on an appeal filed by Dr Atul Krishna against the Uttarakhand High Court order dismissing his plea seeking early disposal of the case.