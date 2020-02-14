SC judge who fainted in courtroom is stable, undergoing treatment
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi, who fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating order in the Nirbhaya case, is stable and undergoing treatment, sources said.
They said she was immediately rushed for the medical attention and is now stable.
Justice Banumathi had fainted in courtroom while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
The lady judge had soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges of the bench and Supreme Court staff.
She was soon taken on a wheel chair for medical treatment at medical facility in the apex court.
Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, had said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber. Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.
