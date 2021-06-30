SC issues notice after Gauri Lankesh murder accused files for bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Karnataka government on the petition filed by Kavita Lankesh, sister of journalist Gauri Lankesh, challenging the Karnataka High Court order which dropped charges under Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), against one of the accused, Mohan Nayak, in the assassination case of the journalist.

The court said that the bail plea of Nayak should be decided uninfluenced by a Karnataka High Court verdict that dropped KCOCA.

Kavita's lawyers argued that Nayak was citing the High Court order to get bail, despite that order still being challenged in the top court.

Lawyers also argued special investigation team had clearly indicated the accused were involved in an "organised crime syndicate", which attracted KCOCA charges.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose posted the case for further hearing on 15 July. The High Court is to pass orders on Nayak's bail plea o Wednesday.