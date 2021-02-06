SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

New Delhi: In a relief to comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by passing objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a show, the Supreme Court on Friday released him on interim bail.



The top court also stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order of January 28, which had refused to grant him bail noting that to "promote harmony" is one of the constitutional duties.

It also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a trial court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the FIR lodged in the state.

The top court sought response from Madhya Pradesh government on pleas filed by Faruqui and from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra governments on the plea seeking clubbing and quashing of FIRs.

Earlier on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court ordered no coercive action against Amazon Prime Video's India Originals head Aparna Purohit, facing an FIR for the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series Tandav.