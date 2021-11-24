SC dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residence of the Vice-President is proposed as part of the ambitious Central Vista project in Lutyens' Delhi.



Everything can be criticised but it should be constructive criticism, the apex court observed and said it was a policy matter and the authority concerned has offered sufficient explanation to justify the change in land use of the plot.

We find no reason to examine the matter further and therefore put a quietus to the entire controversy by dismissing this petition, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, was hearing a petition challenging the change in land use of plot number one from recreational area to residential.

As the petitioner's counsel argued that the change in land use of the plot is not in public interest and they are seeking to only protect the green and open area, the bench orally asked, Hereafter, recommendation will be taken from common citizens as to where the Vice President's residence should be?

Everything can be criticised. There is no difficulty about that but the criticism should be constructive criticism, the bench said, adding, How the Vice-President's residence can be shifted elsewhere.

It observed that policymakers have considered these aspects.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.