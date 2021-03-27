SC dismisses petition of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister to quash FIR against her

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain the appeal of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister challenging the Bombay High Court order which refused to quash an FIR lodged against her on the complaint of actress Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend. A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Priyanka Singh, saying it was not inclined to hear the matter.



Now, the CBI will take over the investigation against Priyanka Singh as the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that all FIRs related to Rajput's death will be investigated only by the agency.

Singh challenged the Bombay High Court's February 15 verdict, by which her FIR quashing petition was dismissed, saying the court overreached its power by examining allegations that were placed before the police through media reports.

Chakraborty, in her complaint before the police on the basis of which the FIR was lodged on September 7 last year, had alleged that Rajput's sisters had conspired with Tarun Kumar, a doctor, to obtain false prescription for administering banned medicines to the late actor.