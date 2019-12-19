SC dismisses last review plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbahaya rape case, remarking: "In light of the aggravating circumstances and considering that the case falls within the category of rarest of rare cases, the death penalty is confirmed."



Earlier in the case, the top court had also rejected the review petitions filed by the other three accused - Vinay, Pawan and Mukesh.

While Nirbhaya's mother expressed her happiness with the apex court's decision, she broke down in the trial court later in the day where the matter to issue death warrants for the convicts was adjourned till January next year. However, the trial court also ordered that all the convicts had seven days to file their respective mercy petitions. The Patiala House Court also directed authorities of Tihar Jail to seek a response from all the convicts s to whether they will be filing mercy pleas with the President.

Meanwhile, Pawan has filed an application in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking benefits under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, claiming to be a minor at the time of the crime. Pawan's plea will be heard today by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said that Tihar jail administration has issued a notice to Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts saying they have 7 days to file mercy petition.